FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Shares of FVCB opened at $18.60 on Friday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.05.

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia.

