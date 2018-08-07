Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (FSNN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ:FSNN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock opened at $4.15 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.51. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ:FSNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 147.98%. The company had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.54 million. analysts predict that Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Matthew D. Rosen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 102,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSNN. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock by 83.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock by 43.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock by 673.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 94,204 shares during the period. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Connect, Inc provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security.

