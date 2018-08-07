Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (FSNN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ:FSNN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ:FSNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.54 million. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock had a negative return on equity of 147.98% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. On average, analysts expect Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $325.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.51. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In related news, Chairman Matthew D. Rosen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 102,520 shares in the company, valued at $389,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSNN shares. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock Company Profile

Fusion Connect, Inc provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security.

