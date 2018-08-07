Fusion Hits Market Cap of $53.34 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00025290 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Qryptos, Bibox and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $53.34 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00070539 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00067818 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,684,331 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Bibox, Qryptos and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

