FundToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (FUNDZ)

FundToken (CURRENCY:FUNDZ) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, FundToken has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. FundToken has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $123,657.00 worth of FundToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FundToken token can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014060 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00384333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00192051 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000192 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000736 BTC.

About FundToken

FundToken’s total supply is 79,796,588 tokens. FundToken’s official Twitter account is @fund_fantasy . The official message board for FundToken is medium.com/@FundFantasy . The official website for FundToken is fundfantasy.com

FundToken Token Trading

FundToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FundToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FundToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

