Fund Evaluation Group LLC Sells 583,008 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583,008 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF opened at $111.38 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.01 and a 1 year high of $115.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

