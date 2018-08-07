FUNCoin Price Tops $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (FUNC)

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, FUNCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. FUNCoin has a total market capitalization of $36,554.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.45 or 0.02848076 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001611 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000464 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002952 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004963 BTC.

About FUNCoin

FUNCoin (FUNC) is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. FUNCoin’s official website is www.funcoin.io . FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto

FUNCoin Token Trading

FUNCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

