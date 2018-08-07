FujiCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,175.00 (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $555,797.00 and $1,175.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,097.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.27 or 0.05732309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.65 or 0.09952668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.01045170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.02 or 0.01626872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00252590 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.09 or 0.02632055 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00352727 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000466 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FJC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. FujiCoin’s total supply is 1,310,942,755 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin . FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

