FujiCoin (FJC) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $560,194.00 and approximately $393.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,087.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.08 or 0.05801608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $715.28 or 0.10094826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.01058506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.48 or 0.01643920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00245493 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.63 or 0.02549271 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00356107 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. FujiCoin’s total supply is 1,310,942,755 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin . FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

