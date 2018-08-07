Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Commerzbank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.34 ($54.52).

FPE opened at €46.65 ($54.88) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

