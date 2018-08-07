FTS International (FTSI) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) were up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 1,276,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 674,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTSI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FTS International from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FTS International in a report on Friday, April 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FTS International in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FTS International from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FTS International in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in FTS International during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in FTS International during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FTS International during the first quarter worth about $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in FTS International during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in FTS International during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

