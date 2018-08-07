FTS International (FTSI) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FTS International from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FTS International from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of FTS International in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FTS International from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FTS International from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. FTS International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get FTS International alerts:

FTSI stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,102. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. FTS International has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,990,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at $895,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.