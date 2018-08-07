Frontline Ltd (FRO) Receives $6.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Frontline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th.

Shares of Frontline opened at $5.08 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Frontline has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 47.83%. The business had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 54.8% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,353,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 547,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.5% in the first quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,589,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,505 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

