Freshpet (FRPT) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.80% from the company’s current price.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freshpet from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price objective on Freshpet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $4.15 on Tuesday, reaching $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,999. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $181,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $307,626.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,855,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,474 shares of company stock worth $1,073,795. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

