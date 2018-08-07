freenet (FNTN) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.50 ($37.79) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. freenet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.96 ($31.34).

freenet traded up €0.13 ($0.15), reaching €25.01 ($29.08), during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 114,211 shares. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

