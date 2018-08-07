Franks International (FI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franks International (NYSE:FI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Franks International to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.01 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 38.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Franks International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Franks International opened at $8.42 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.21. Franks International has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Franks International in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Franks International in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.82.

In other news, major shareholder Melanie Christine Mosing sold 301,714 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $2,326,214.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,060,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,563,193.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gregory Stanton Mosing sold 15,500 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $132,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,657 shares in the company, valued at $388,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,794,863 shares of company stock valued at $13,594,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

