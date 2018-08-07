Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will post $172.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.93 million and the highest is $180.87 million. Franco Nevada posted sales of $163.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full-year sales of $702.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.00 million to $709.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $804.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $780.37 million to $823.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franco Nevada.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.26 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Desjardins raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

Franco Nevada traded down $0.65, hitting $72.48, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 245,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,423. Franco Nevada has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 15.04 and a beta of -0.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franco Nevada (FNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.