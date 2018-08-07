Foundation Building Materials (FBM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect Foundation Building Materials to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $536.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Foundation Building Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FBM opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on Foundation Building Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Foundation Building Materials from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products.

