Fortive Corp (FTV) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,342,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fortive were worth $180,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Fortive by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Fortive by 5,816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Fortive by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortive opened at $80.96 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,454,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,054.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 5,514 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $446,027.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,495.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

