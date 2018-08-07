Forterra (FORT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Forterra from GBX 340 ($4.40) to GBX 350 ($4.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.53) target price (up from GBX 342 ($4.43)) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 358.57 ($4.64).

FORT stock traded up GBX 2.97 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 293.97 ($3.81). The company had a trading volume of 54,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,467. Forterra has a 52 week low of GBX 193.50 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 307.75 ($3.98).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.11%.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing solutions, as well as precast concrete flooring products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

