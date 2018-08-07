Forescout Technologies (FSCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products primarily in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include CounterACT Platform, CounterACT Models, Extended Integration Modules, Open Integration Module and Other Products. The Company’s solutions include Network Access Control; Endpoint Compliance; Bring Your Own Device & Mobile Security for Enterprise; Vulnerability Management, Policy and Solutions and Advanced Network Threat Prevention and Cyber Defense Solutions. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

FSCT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Forescout Technologies opened at $36.56 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Forescout Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.91 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $79,153.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $107,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,218 shares of company stock worth $1,567,302. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 67,800.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 190.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

