Flowserve (FLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Flowserve to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Flowserve has set its FY18 guidance at $1.50-$1.70 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $919.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.72 million. Flowserve had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Flowserve to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Flowserve opened at $44.90 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10.

FLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price objective on Flowserve and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

