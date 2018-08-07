Floor & Decor (FND) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

FND opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of -1.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $434.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 17,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,734,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $301,481,493.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,087,576 shares of company stock valued at $320,676,864 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 12,905.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 806,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 800,165 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $24,820,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $18,999,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $14,305,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 24,011.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 268,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 267,484 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

