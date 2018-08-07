Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stake in HP Inc. (HPQ)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,064 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $106,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

HP opened at $23.74 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.66. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a net margin of 7.84%. HP’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.1393 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price objective on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HP to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.47.

In other HP news, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $193,539.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,814,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,021 shares of company stock worth $5,705,488 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

