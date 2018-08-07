Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $12.58 Million Stake in Target Co. (TGT)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,210 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 2.6% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Target by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1,435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. MKM Partners set a $91.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.47.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Target’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $205,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,076,175 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

