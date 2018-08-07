Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.38.
FLXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.
In related news, insider Neil Bodick sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Flexion Therapeutics remained flat at $$23.03 during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 368,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,688. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $866.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.
