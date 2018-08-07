Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.38.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Neil Bodick sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 72,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,381,000 after buying an additional 392,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 132,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 64,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics remained flat at $$23.03 during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 368,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,688. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $866.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.