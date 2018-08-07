Five9 (FIVN) PT Raised to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Five9 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five9 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.12 and a beta of 0.12. Five9 has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $61.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.42 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $335,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,749 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $136,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,733 shares of company stock worth $3,964,402. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

