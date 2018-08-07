First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 399,076 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Texas Instruments worth $167,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,680.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $112.84 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $79.60 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The company has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.64.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 102,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $11,295,709.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,187 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $5,805,738.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,009,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,802 shares of company stock worth $22,149,306 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

