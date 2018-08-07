First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,745 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $96,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lifted its position in Eaton by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 7,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $1,456,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eaton by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,870,000 after acquiring an additional 603,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 836.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 28,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, MED raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.28.

Shares of Eaton opened at $81.57 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $69.82 and a 52 week high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $786,011.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,666.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,088 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

