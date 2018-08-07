First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,779,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares during the period. E*TRADE Financial accounts for about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.43% of E*TRADE Financial worth $231,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,722,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,577 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,637,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,554,000 after purchasing an additional 36,034 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 75.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,948,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,960,000 after purchasing an additional 836,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,884,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,510,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETFC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on E*TRADE Financial in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Friday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $3.70 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.81.

E*TRADE Financial opened at $60.11 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $66.46.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.78 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.13%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

