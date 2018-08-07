First Trust Advisors LP Has $77.11 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 827,495 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $77,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32,672.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of CDNS opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $518.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $31,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,085,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $348,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,743.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,383. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

