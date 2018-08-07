First Northwest BanCorp (FNWB) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.19

News articles about First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Northwest BanCorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.8484591042961 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. 71 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,844. The firm has a market cap of $184.08 million, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.49. First Northwest BanCorp has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get First Northwest BanCorp alerts:

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 9.74%.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.