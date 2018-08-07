First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 951 Shares of Albemarle Co. (ALB)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $92.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $86.75 and a 52 week high of $144.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $821.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura cut their target price on Albemarle to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

