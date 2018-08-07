First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 4,503 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 30.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 77.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $232,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Hawaiian by 42.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hawaiian by 206.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

Shares of HA opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Hawaiian had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $715.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

