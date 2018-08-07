First Midwest Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in American States Water Co (AWR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American States Water were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,149,000 after acquiring an additional 142,153 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American States Water by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 6,143.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 463,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 456,469 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in American States Water by 98.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 314,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 156,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 1.5% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 275,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American States Water opened at $60.06 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American States Water Co has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.65%.

In other American States Water news, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $35,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,985.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James C. Cotton III sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $66,688.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,246.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $378,324. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

