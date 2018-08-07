First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (FMBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMBH shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock traded down $0.08, hitting $40.33, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,049. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $579.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.08.

In other First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock news, insider Laurel G. Allenbaugh sold 2,500 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Westerhold acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,948,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 140,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 84,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 36,080 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,191,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

