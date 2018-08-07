First Manhattan Co. Sells 41,450 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,450 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVGI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 389.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $221.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 26.82%. equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

