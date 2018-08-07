First Manhattan Co. Invests $4.31 Million in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES)

First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 264,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Blackstone Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $4,272,184,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $74,919,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $68,708,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $63,431,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $43,518,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of GTES opened at $17.79 on Monday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $875.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.95 million. sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

In related news, insider Ivo Jurek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $153,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.