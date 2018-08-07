First Manhattan Co. Has $3.64 Million Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,399 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 113,367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mitchell H. Saranow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $106,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,600.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $160,784.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,433 shares of company stock worth $280,569 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems opened at $26.84 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

