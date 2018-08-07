First Manhattan Co. Has $2.87 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices by 127.7% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 6,966.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 147,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 145,324 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 98.8% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $500,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $386,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,612.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,050 shares of company stock worth $7,712,311. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Analog Devices to $116.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $96.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $103.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

