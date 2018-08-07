First Manhattan Co. Has $2.47 Million Position in LCI Industries (LCII)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in LCI Industries by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its stake in LCI Industries by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 199,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after buying an additional 27,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.34 per share, with a total value of $893,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 260,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,657.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Lippert bought 6,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.83 per share, with a total value of $502,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,857,634.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,480 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LCI Industries opened at $100.50 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $132.73.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.81 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.92%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Northcoast Research raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on LCI Industries to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.75.

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

