First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,460,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 757,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 283,511 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 123,667 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,868,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,826,000 after purchasing an additional 120,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 119,225 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 19,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $623,810.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vince Berta purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,527 shares in the company, valued at $195,483.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,229 shares of company stock worth $1,779,485. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp opened at $30.60 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.77 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.20%.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

