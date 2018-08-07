First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on August 22nd

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th.

First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $481.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.59 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.38%. sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FBMS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

