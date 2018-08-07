Finning International Inc. (FTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.44.

A number of research firms have commented on FTT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$36.25 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

Shares of Finning International traded up C$0.02, reaching C$33.84, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,415. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$25.45 and a 12-month high of C$36.48.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.02. Finning International had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.60 billion.

In related news, insider Yutronic Pedro Anton Damjanic sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.20, for a total value of C$34,959.60. Also, insider Jeff Erdman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.03, for a total value of C$51,045.00. Insiders sold 11,453 shares of company stock worth $384,857 over the last 90 days.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, petroleum, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

