Finisar Co. (FNSR) Director Jerry S. Rawls Sells 30,208 Shares

Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $513,233.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 553,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,403,387.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FNSR stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Finisar Co. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Finisar alerts:

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). Finisar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $310.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Finisar’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Finisar Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Finisar by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finisar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finisar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Finisar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Finisar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Cascend Securities assumed coverage on Finisar in a report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Finisar to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on Finisar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.84.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Finisar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finisar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.