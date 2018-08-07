FinCoin (FNC) Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

FinCoin (CURRENCY:FNC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One FinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FinCoin has a market cap of $97,708.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FinCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000134 BTC.

FinCoin Coin Profile

FinCoin (CRYPTO:FNC) is a coin. FinCoin’s total supply is 1,812,878,667 coins and its circulating supply is 12,878,667 coins. FinCoin’s official website is fincoin.co

