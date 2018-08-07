Financial Survey: Ship Finance International (SFL) vs. Dorian LPG (LPG)

Ship Finance International (NYSE: SFL) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ship Finance International 1 2 2 0 2.20 Dorian LPG 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ship Finance International presently has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 6.98%. Given Ship Finance International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ship Finance International is more favorable than Dorian LPG.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ship Finance International $380.88 million 4.76 $101.20 million $1.19 12.44 Dorian LPG $159.34 million 2.88 -$20.40 million ($0.62) -13.40

Ship Finance International has higher revenue and earnings than Dorian LPG. Dorian LPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ship Finance International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ship Finance International pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Dorian LPG does not pay a dividend. Ship Finance International pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ship Finance International has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Ship Finance International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Dorian LPG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ship Finance International 24.87% 9.27% 3.48% Dorian LPG -12.80% -3.42% -1.92%

Risk and Volatility

Ship Finance International has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ship Finance International beats Dorian LPG on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of March 26, 2018, it had a fleet of 10 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

