Financial Survey: Hamilton Lane (HLNE) versus Saratoga Investment (SAR)

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Saratoga Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane 7.11% 78.74% 31.78% Saratoga Investment 50.76% 10.52% 4.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hamilton Lane and Saratoga Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane 0 2 1 0 2.33 Saratoga Investment 0 3 4 0 2.57

Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus target price of $41.67, suggesting a potential downside of 13.41%. Saratoga Investment has a consensus target price of $23.83, suggesting a potential downside of 1.72%. Given Saratoga Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than Hamilton Lane.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Saratoga Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane $244.03 million 9.63 $17.34 million $1.64 29.34 Saratoga Investment $38.62 million 4.68 $17.67 million $2.27 10.68

Saratoga Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hamilton Lane. Saratoga Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Lane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Hamilton Lane pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saratoga Investment pays out 89.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saratoga Investment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Saratoga Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Hamilton Lane has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saratoga Investment has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats Saratoga Investment on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, real estate, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It also invest in technology, healthcare, education, natural resources, energy and essential consumer goods sectors, and cleantech. The firm prefer to invest $1 million to $100 million in companies. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. It prefer to have majority stake in companies. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

