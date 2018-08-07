Financial Survey: Aspen Group (ASPU) vs. Career Education (CECO)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) and Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Aspen Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Career Education has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aspen Group and Career Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Career Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Aspen Group currently has a consensus target price of $12.13, indicating a potential upside of 76.75%. Career Education has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.68%. Given Aspen Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Career Education.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Career Education shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Aspen Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Career Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspen Group and Career Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $22.02 million 5.71 -$7.06 million ($0.39) -17.59 Career Education $596.43 million 1.98 -$31.89 million $0.31 54.58

Aspen Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Career Education. Aspen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Career Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and Career Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -32.07% -30.07% -18.69% Career Education -2.61% 12.05% 8.22%

Summary

Career Education beats Aspen Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc. provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, business, education, technology, and professional studies. As of April 30, 2017, it had 4,681 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses. Its colleges and universities include AIU, CTU, Le Cordon Bleu institutions, Briarcliffe College, Harrington College of Design, and Sanford-Brown College. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as diploma and certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, and healthcare management, as well as information technologies, and education and criminal justice; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,800 students. Career Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

