Financial Engines Inc (FNGN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Financial Engines worth $17,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueport Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Engines by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueport Capital L.P. now owns 10,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Financial Engines by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Financial Engines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Engines by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Financial Engines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Bunch sold 2,000 shares of Financial Engines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Grundfest sold 27,250 shares of Financial Engines stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,221,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Financial Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Financial Engines opened at $44.95 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Financial Engines Inc has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46.

About Financial Engines

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

